Final Phase of C's Promo Schedule Debuts

March 29, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Canadians fans are set to take home more than just memories in 2024; a record 33 giveaways are on the promotional schedule for C's games this year at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

As the Canadians get set to defend their 2023 Northwest League title, there will be more than just championship-caliber play on the field. A piggy bank, pennants, collectible pins, multiple bags, a foam glove and much more are "on deck" for the upcoming season.

The promotional slate begins with a Sleeman Magnet Schedule Giveaway to celebrate Opening Night on April 9 and continues with eight more giveaways in April, include the first two runs of the 2024 Koozie Collection and a pair of collector pins that are part of a season-long set.

Once the calendar flips to May, we'll inaugurate the Toyota Superstar Series with a visit from Marco Estrada and a mini poster giveaway on May 7. Another koozie, a key chain, a travel mug and two more collector pins are also on the docket this month, as well as Buck Martinez's arrival on May 28 when fans can snag a mini poster of the Blue Jays legend.

June not only brings blue skies and summer vibes - it's also a month with eight giveaways highlighted by a foam glove on June 2, a Nat Bailey collector pin on June 13 and an Orlando Hudson mini poster on June 25 to coincide with his scheduled stop on Ontario Street. And while it's not a giveaway, the annual Dog Day of Summer - which over 600 dogs attended last year - on June 11 is a must!

The Canadians will spend just eight games at home in July, but you can be sure there will still be good times to be had at the ballpark. After starting the month with the annual Canada Day game on July 1, there is a mascot socks giveaway on July 21 before Pride Night on July 30, which includes a button giveaway in support of baseball for all.

Down the stretch in August and September, giveaways include a hard hat on August 2 as part of FortisBC Safety Day, a helmet bowl on August 4, an Eric Gagne mini poster on August 6, a car flag on August 11, a lunch bag on August 25 and a pencil case on September 8.

For tickets to these games and all 66 home dates in 2024, visit CanadiansBaseball.com or call 604-872-5232.

Complete List of Giveaways

April 9 - Sleeman Magnet Schedule

April 10 - RBC Piggy Bank

April 11 - 2023 Championship Collector Pin

April 13 - Koozie #1 (Sleeman Brewing)

April 14 - 2023 Championship Pennant

April 24 - RBC Water Bottle

April 25 - Chef Wasabi Collector Pin

April 27 - Koozie #2 (Phillips Brewing)

Aril 28 - Mascot Puzzle

May 7 - Marco Estrada Mini Poster (Toyota)

May 8 - RBC Key Chain

May 9 - C's Collector Pin

May 11 - Koozie #3 (Steamworks Brewing)

May 12 - Travel Mug for Moms (BC Cancer Foundation)

May 28 - Buck Martinez Mini Poster (Toyota)

May 29 - RBC Tote Bag

May 30 - Bob Brown Bear Collector Pin (BCLC)

June 1 - Koozie #4 (Hoyne)

June 2 - Foam Glove

June 13 - Nat Bailey Collector Pin

June 15 - Koozie #5 (Parallel 49)

June 16 - Travel Mug for Dads (BC Cancer Foundation)

June 25 - Orlando Hudson Mini Poster (Toyota)

June 29 - Koozie #6 (Yellow Dog)

June 30 - Drawstring Bag

July 21 - Mascot Socks

July 30 - Pride Button

August 2 - Hard Hat (FortisBC)

August 4 - Helmet Bowl

August 6 - Eric Gagne Mini Poster (Toyota)

August 11 - Car Flag

August 25 - Lunch Bag

September 8 - Pencil Case

