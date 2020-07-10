Debutant Blaum Leads Bombers to Victory

Bryan / College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers took game one against the Acadiana Cane Cutters tonight, 5-1, to improve to 5-2 on the season and jump back on top of the standings.

The Cane Cutters took the lead early in the 1st, but the Bombers evened the score in the 2nd, thanks to an RBI single from Jeffrey David. Brazos Valley proceeded to take the lead in the 3rd, following an offensive clinic that saw three Bombers cross the plate with RBI's from Sean Arnold, Bryant Shellenbarger and David. The final run of the night was scored by the Bombers in the 5th inning after an RBI single from Kelby Weyler.

The first batter of the night for the Cane Cutters crossed the plate, but that was where the scoring ended for Acadiana. Six Brazos Valley pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts en route to the victory. Travis Hester was credited with the win, going three innings deep and striking out four. Pepper Jones pitched two innings in relief, striking out four himself. Dontae Woodard made his first appearance in 2020, pitching a scoreless inning. Zach Griggs went three up, three down in the 9th to seal the victory.

Bryce Blaum took home player of the game, going 3-4 with a stolen base in his Bombers Debut. David grabbed two RBI's while Weyler extended his hitting streak to four games.

The Bombers will play game two against the Acadiana Cane Cutters tomorrow, July 11th, at 7:05 PM. Gates open at 6:00.

