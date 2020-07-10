Drillers Drop Opener in Victoria

July 10, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





VICTORIA, TX - Control issues plagued Tulsa pitchers Friday night in the opening game of a three-game road trip in Victoria, Texas. Drillers hurlers issued a season-high 14 walks in the opener, and the Generals took advantage by posting a 15-3 win. The result snapped a two-game winning streak for Tulsa and ended a four-game losing streak for Victoria.

The game started promisingly for the Drillers as they took an initial lead with a run in the top of the first inning. Alec Sanchez singled with one out, stole second and scored on a fielder's choice ground out.

The lead would not last long as the Generals answered with four runs in the bottom of the first.

Cade Cabbiness helped the Drillers pull to within 4-3 with a solo home run in the second and a run-scoring single in the third.

Tulsa would get no closer as the Generals would score 11 unanswered runs to claim the victory.

TULSA HITTERS: Cabbiness homered for the second straight game. He finished Friday's loss with two hits, two RBI and a run scored. The OSU outfielder raised his season average to .350.

With his first-inning single, Sanchez extended his hitting streak to six straight games.

TULSA PITCHERS: West Virginia's Adam Tulloch made his first start of the season and was charged with the loss. Tulloch worked only one inning and was charged with four runs on two hits and two walks.

The Drillers used five pitchers and all surrendered at least two runs.

UP NEXT: Tulsa and Victoria will play game two of their three game series Saturday night in south Texas. Starting time in Victoria is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be viewed online with a subscription to TCL-TV.

The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Tulsa - RHP Cade Winquest (0-0, 15.00 ERA)

Victoria - TBD

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.