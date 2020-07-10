This Week's Twins Games Moved to Amarillo

The Texarkana Twins players will continue singing Amarillo by morning for another week, as the Twins are scheduled to play a 6 game series versus the Sod Squad in Hodgetown.

"We are so thankful to our gracious hosts in Amarillo and the players are loving the opportunity to play at a Double-A level ballpark this weekend" - said coach Schmitz.

Team Co-Owner Uri Geva mentioned - "We look forward to brining the Twins back home for 6 more home games at the latter part of the month, and continue to provide a Covid-19 social distanced safe environment for both the fans and our players".

