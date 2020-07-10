Cane Cutters Pitching Dominant Again in Series Sweep of Flying Chanclas

July 10, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Acadiana Cane Cutters News Release





Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters completed their first sweep of the season with a 3-1 win over San Antonio Thursday night at Fabacher Field.

Acadiana pitchers came out strong once again, throwing up six scoreless innings, allowing nine hits, three walks and only one run, while striking out 12 on the night.

Bailey Holstein (Univ. of New Orleans) started for the Cane Cutters, completing 4.1 innings of work, allowing six hits, with one walk and striking out two. Tyler Booth (LSU-Shreveport) took over in the fifth, earning the win after 2.2 innings, one hit, one run (earned), one walk and five strikeouts. Matthew Adams got the save, closing out the last two innings allowing only two hits and striking out five.

Cane Cutters hitters had 12 hits on the night, with Powerade Player of the Game Caleb Hill (Nicholls State) going 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Shortstop Ethan Lege (Delgado Community College) went 3-for-5 with an RBI and third baseman Peyton Lejeune (LSU-Eunice) hit 3-for-4.

Hill put Acadiana on the board with a two-out triple in the bottom of the fourth. Lege then singled him in for the first run of the night. After two scoreless innings, San Antonio finally broke through on an error to tie the game. Hill bunted his way to second base thanks to a throwing error to start the bottom of the seventh. Lejeune singled him in to retake the lead for the Cane Cutters.

Acadiana added an insurance run when Hill brought in pinch runner Logan McLeod (LA Tech) in the bottom of the eighth.

The Cane Cutters hit the road tomorrow for six games, three each versus the Brazos Valley Bombers and Round Rock HairyMen, before returning home Friday, July 17 to host the Bombers in a 3-game set. Friday's game will be Front Line Hero's Night presented by Danny Landry for District Attorney. All home games will begin at 7:00pm and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. All TCL games this summer can be streamed on TCL-TV https://tcl-tv.vewbie.com/. For information on tickets, promotions, advertising, and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team's website at www.canecuttersbaseball.com, or call the Cane Cutters office at (337)451-6582.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 10, 2020

Cane Cutters Pitching Dominant Again in Series Sweep of Flying Chanclas - Acadiana Cane Cutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.