Dearden Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Wichita

August 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. OF Tyler Dearden has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from AA Wichita. Dearden will wear #24. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with six on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its 12-game road trip against Lake County tonight at 6:00.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.