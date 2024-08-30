Dearden Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Wichita
August 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. OF Tyler Dearden has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from AA Wichita. Dearden will wear #24. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with six on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its 12-game road trip against Lake County tonight at 6:00.
