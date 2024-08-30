West Michigan Defeats Dragons 7-2; Dragons Magic Number to Clinch at Five

August 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio -The West Michigan Whitecaps scored four runs in the third inning on the way to a 7-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Friday night. West Michigan has won two straight and three of four in the series.

A crowd of 8,130 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

With the Dragons loss, their lead in the playoff race was cut to three and one-half games over West Michigan. They remain four games ahead of Great Lakes, who lost on Friday. There are eight games to play in the regular season. The Dragons "magic number" to clinch a playoff berth is five.

Game Summary:

The Dragons got the scoring started in the second inning when Cade Hunter doubled, went to third on a ground out, and stole home to give Dayton a 1-0 lead.

But West Michigan responded with four runs on four hits in the top of the third and took a lead they would not surrender. They added two more runs in the third to take a commanding 6-1 lead.

The Dragons finished the night with eight hits. Hunter was 2 for 4 with a double. Ethan O'Donnell had two hits and a walk. Hector Rodriguez also had two hits.

Dayton starting pitcher Jose Franco (1-3) took the loss. He allowed four runs on four hits in two and two-thirds innings, walking two and striking out four.

Up Next: The Dragons (36-22, 70-54) host West Michigan (32-25, 63-60) in the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Mason Pelio (0-3, 9.30) will start for Dayton against West Michigan's Joe Miller (3-4, 4.30). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

