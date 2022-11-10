De Los Santos Wins FSL Most Valuable Player Award

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced the Florida State League All Star team on Thursday and St. Lucie Mets are represented by outfielder Alex Ramirez, third baseman William Lugo and outfielder Omar De Los Santos, who was also voted as the FSL's Most Valuable Player.

De Los Santos appeared in 111 games (4th FSL) and slashed .271/.339/.459 with a .798 OPS. He was first in the league in hits (117), first in total bases (198), second in extra base hits (44), second in slugging, second in runs (75), third in home runs (16), third in batting average, fourth in OPS, fourth in doubles (23) and fifth in RBI (62).

Incredibly, De Los Santos stole a whopping 70 bases, the most in the league by 37 and the second most in St. Lucie franchise history. He became just the fifth FSL player since 2000 to reach the 70 stolen base mark and the first FSL player since Eric Farris of Brevard County in 2009 to steal 70 bases.

De Los Santos fell just five stolen bags short of the St. Lucie team record of 75 set in 2003 by Wayne Lydon. He missed the final week of the regular season with a broken finger.

De Los Santos is the sixth St. Lucie Met to win the FSL MVP award. The last Met to take the honor was Dominic Smith in 2015.

De Los Santos, 23, was signed by the Mets as an international free agent out of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic in 2019.

Alex Ramirez started the 2022 season with St. Lucie and played in 67 games before being promoted to High-A Brooklyn. Ramirez, the No. 4 Mets prospect and No. 85 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was a two-time FSL Player of the Week last season. He slashed .284/.359/.443 with a .802 OPS in St. Lucie. He hit six home runs, six triples, 13 doubles, stole 17 bases, scored 40 runs and collected 37 RBI.

Ramirez, 19, was signed by the Mets as an international free agent in 2019 out of Santo Domingo Oeste in the Dominican Republic.

William Lugo played in 84 games with the Mets before his promotion to Brooklyn. Lugo slashed .261/.347/.427 with a .774 OPS. He hit 10 home runs and 18 doubles while driving in 45 runs.

Lugo, 20, was signed by the Mets as an international free agent from Peravia in the Dominican Republic in 2018.

The FSL Pitcher of the Year was Tink Hence from Palm Beach. The Manager of the Year was Fort Myers' Brian Meyer. The Top Prospect of the Year was Tampa outfielder Jasson Dominguez.

Votes were cast by FSL managers.

