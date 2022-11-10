Hao Yu Lee Named to Class-A All-Star Team

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Following a successful 2022 campaign, Clearwater Threshers second baseman Hao Yu Lee was named to the Class-A All Star Team for the Florida State League on Thursday afternoon.

Lee, an amateur free agent signee of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021 from Taiwan, slashed an impressive .283, while slugging .415 with seven home runs and a team-high 50 RBI during his latest stint with the Threshers before earning a mid-season promotion to High-A Jersey Shore.

Currently ranked the No. 6 prospect in the Phillies organization, the 19-year old Lee also secured 73 hits and scored 37 runs with 10 stolen bases for the Threshers in 2022. The versatile infielder went onto pick up nine hits and a homer in nine games for Jersey Shore in the latter portion of the season.

After coming to America late in the 2021 season, Lee saw action in nine games with the rookie-level Florida Complex League Phillies. In 25 plate appearances, Lee registered a .346 average and slugged .773 with two doubles, two triples and a home run before joining the Threshers for the 2022 season opener.

In addition to his scorching start at the professional level, Lee participated in the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup in 2019 and hit .300 (6-for-20) with two doubles, four RBI and an .844 OPS in the series as Taiwan knocked off Team USA for the gold medal.

Postseason awards and complete All-Star rosters for the FSL and other Class-A leagues may be found on MiLB.com.

