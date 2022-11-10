Brian Meyer Named FSL Manager of the Year

November 10, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release









Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Manager Brian Meyer

(Fort Myers Mighty Mussels) Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Manager Brian Meyer(Fort Myers Mighty Mussels)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels skipper Brian Meyer has been named the 2022 Florida State League Manager of the Year.

Minor League Baseball announced the honor on Thursday after Meyer led the Mighty Mussels to a 69-59 record and the First Half Championship in the FSL West.

The Cleveland native managed Fort Myers to a 41-23 finish in the First Half, the best mark in the Florida State League. The club's .641 winning percentage ranked fifth out of 120 teams in Minor League Baseball and fifth all-time in Fort Myers history (30 seasons). The 2022 Mussels finished atop the FSL in both OPS and ERA. Their 3.51 ERA also ranked first amongst all 30 Low-A clubs.

Over the last two seasons, Meyer and his staff have helped roughly 30 players earn promotions to higher levels. This September, Louie Varland made his MLB debut, becoming the first professional player managed by Meyer to reach the Majors.

Meyer joined the Twins organization in 2019 after 13 seasons of collegiate coaching experience. After beginning his coaching career at his alma mater, Otterbein College - Brian worked for three different Division I programs - Wright State, Tulane and Butler. He coached 42 All-Conference selections, 17 MLB draft picks, and three All-Americans while also qualifying for multiple NCAA Tournaments.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from November 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.