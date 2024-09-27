DC Power Football Club Sign First Five Academy Players in Club History

September 27, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - DC Power Football Club ("Power FC") has announced that five elite youth prospects have signed the first Academy contracts in Club history pending league and federation approval, led by Allie Flanagan, 17, of the Virginia Development Academy (VDA) and committed to Wake Forest University Women's Soccer. Academy players may be selected for game day rosters as a unique benefit to play critical minutes with Power FC in USL Super League matches while maintaining amateurism-status and retention of NCAA-eligibility. With all USL Super League games being featured nationally on Peacock TV, Academy Players will receive unrivaled exposure while playing for Power FC.

Power FC returns to Audi Field for its second-ever home match on Sunday, Sept. 29 against Spokane Zephyr FC with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. To purchase tickets to the match, visit dcpowerfootballclub.com/single-match-tickets.

Power FC Club President Jordan Stuart said, "The USL Super League was launched with player development at top of mind. For the first time ever, this pathway extends access for young women to compete in live games at the highest level of competition available while remaining committed to Division 1 college soccer programs. Our Academy players are not limited to closed-door training sessions with a professional team - instead they will experience a professional environment while also contributing to team results.

Amplifying the visibility of the next generation of top talent will grow the women's game even more. This is an attainable pathway to female soccer prospects who have already earned distinguished honors among their peers at the youth level and are looking for a new challenge and spotlight to a larger audience."

A native of Virginia Beach, VA now residing with her family in Northern Virginia, Flanagan becomes the first Academy player in Power FC history amid numerous accolades at the youth soccer level including being recognized as a 2023 United Soccer Coaches All-American and a member of the U.S. Youth National Team (USYNT) Player Pool.

Added Stuart, "Allie Flanagan brings a combination of breakaway speed and finishing ability rarely seen in players her age. Her versatility as both a striker and speedster on the wing, along with her work rate and high soccer IQ under the tutelage of Coach [Bobby] Puppione and Coach [Matt] Lacey at VDA, projects success at the next level. We are thrilled to welcome her and see what she can do in a Super League match."

In addition to Flanagan, the inaugural Academy signings include goalkeeper Lizzie Thornton, defender Maleeya Martin, and midfielders Loretta Talbott, and Ava Nucci.

Elizabeth "Lizzie" Thornton, 17, also joins Power FC as a Wake Forest Women's Soccer commit and an Academy Player from Northern Virginia Alliance (NVA) under Coach Phil Liversedge where she currently plays for the U-18/19 Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) team. The 6-foot-2-inch goalkeeper from Purcellville, VA, played her entire youth career at Loudoun Soccer Club and helped the team earn first place in the Mid-Atlantic region in 2023/24. This season, Thornton has earned individual honors including being selected as First Team All-Conference in ECNL, being nominated to the Best XI for the U-17 playoffs by Top Drawer Soccer and representing the Mid-Atlantic at ECNL's Conference Cup. As part of the USL's pathway of development, Thornton started 4 games for Nova FC in USL W in 2024. She currently attends Loudoun Valley High School where she earned All-Region honors in both Soccer and Basketball.

Maleeya Martin, 17, joins Power FC as an Academy Player from NVA in ECNL. Martin is a current commit to the Michigan State Women's Soccer team. The powerful defender earned three First Team All-Conference ECNL selections in addition to being named to the ECNL National Training Camp Best XI in 2022. Martin was a Top Drawer Soccer Top 100 player grew up playing for Loudoun Soccer Club and attended the U.S. Youth National Team ID Program in both 2021 and 2022.

Loretta Talbott, 17, a standout midfielder from local soccer club Fairfax VA Union in ECNL led by Coach Nadir Moumen, joins Power FC as an Academy Player. During her time with Fairfax VA Union, Talbott was selected to the ECNL All-Conference team in addition to representing the mid-Atlantic in the ECNL Conference Cup in Chula Vista, CA. She was selected to the U.S. Youth National Team ID Program in both 2021 and 2022 and is ranked 69th overall in the country by Top Drawer Soccer. Her impressive youth career led to her commitment to the University of Virginia Women's Soccer Team. She currently attends Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, MD where she is a captain and earned multiple all-conference selections.

Ava Nucci, 18, joins Power FC on an Academy Player contract after completing an impressive career with McLean Youth Soccer / Fairfax VA Union in ECNL. The midfielder is currently one of the top uncommitted prospects in the country after being twice selected as a United Soccer Coaches All-American and twice selected to the ECNL Mid-Atlantic Conference First Team. Nucci recently played in the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) where she was selected to the 2024 All-Conference team for the Atlantic region.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from September 27, 2024

DC Power Football Club Sign First Five Academy Players in Club History - DC Power FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.