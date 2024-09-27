Carolina Ascent Remain Unbeaten After 0-0 Draw with Tampa Bay Sun

September 27, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent Football Club extended its unbeaten streak to five matches with a 0-0 draw against Tampa Bay Sun FC on Friday evening at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Carolina Ascent FC is back in action on Sunday, October 6 at 4:00 p.m. at Lexington SC. The match can be streamed on Peacock.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Carolina Ascent opened the match pressuring Tampa Bay deep in the Sun's defensive end.

#9 Mia Corbin had an open dribble through the middle of the pitch in the sixth minute, but she could not capitalize on the opportunity as her shot sailed high. The offensive pressure continued in the eighth minute as #15 Kathrynn González played a through ball to #3 Giovanna DeMarco, but she was just one stride away from getting a touch on the ball.

The hosts held the Sun mostly at bay during the first half. #12 Sydney Studer had a defensive highlight in the 32nd minute as she jumped into a slide to block a cross out of bounds for a corner kick. Just a couple minutes later, #1 Meagan McClelland made a diving save on a long-range shot to keep it level.

Tampa Bay had more offensive pressure towards the end of the first half, but Carolina Ascent stayed strong defensively.

Halftime: Carolina Ascent FC 0, Tampa Bay Sun FC 0.

In the 55th minute, a backwards cross from Harding on the endline found Corbin open in the center of the penalty area, but a Sun player jumped in front of the shot to block it.

McClelland made a clutch diving save in the 63rd minute after a giveaway by the Carolina defense.

Another close chance came for Carolina Ascent in the 70th minute. A cross from #13 Addisyn Merrick passed through the Tampa Bay defense to #14 Taylor Porter. She headed the ball forward for #10 Rylee Baisden, but the Sun goalkeeper forced Baisden's shot to go over the crossbar.

On the other end, McClelland recorded another crucial diving save in the 74th minute, this time punching the ball out of bounds.

As stoppage time began, Baisden had another dangerous chance. Her shot caused a reaction save from the Tampa Bay goalkeeper. Both teams continued attacking, and McClelland had a quick reaction save with her feet to hold onto the clean sheet.

Fulltime: Carolina Ascent FC 0, Tampa Bay Sun FC 0.

NOTABLES:

Carolina Ascent FC is unbeaten in all five matches this season and has been in first place in the league standings since opening day.

#1 Meagan McClelland leads the USL Super League with three clean sheets.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole

Opening statement

"We're at home, and we want to win our home games for sure. It's something I didn't talk about much in the lead up to the game, but I think this was the most important game of the season for both teams and for the league. Overall, I think they were better than us in the first half, and we were better than them in the second half. The result is probably fair, but I'm disappointed to not get three points at home for sure. I'm really happy with the players, I'm really happy with their response. We obviously changed some things around at halftime. We weren't good enough in the first half, but I think we did enough to win in the second half."

On offensive production

"There were some great chances in the first half and even better chances in the second half. We lost our way a bit for the last 15 minutes of the first half, but we made changes, and I think it was enough to win the game."

#1 Meagan McClelland

On the defensive strength and consistency

"I've grown up with a 'bend but don't break' mentality. You can watch our games and look at the data; our team does not make it easy for our opponents to get chances. I'm grateful that they make my job easy. It's nice to know that if something gets through, I have their backs, but in reality, we've been a defensive powerhouse and we don't let teams get through easily. That's not just the back four; that starts with our nine up top. You have to get through 11 players to score on us, and it's not going to be easy. I'm grateful that they make me look good, but they're the real stars of the show."

On defensive chemistry

"There's definitely some chemistry and cohesion that you want to build, but our team has a lot of fluidity. There are many players that play outside forward, but when called, they come play outside back. That beginning chemistry is good, but in practice everyone is getting a chance. It's important that when one steps out and one steps in, the level doesn't drop."

#10 Rylee Baisden

On the team's offensive chances

"We're disappointed with just getting one point, but we know how to play and maybe we shied away from playing a bit tonight, but we can always come back and be better next week. We have a high standard for ourselves and want to keep that."

On team depth

"Our depth is huge. It starts at the top, but we're as good as the bottom. We can call on anyone any day and that's what makes selecting the 18 [players] on gameday Coach Poole's toughest job. Competition is good. Nobody is settled in their position on the field and that makes everyone better."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

Carolina Ascent FC is on the road against Lexington SC on Sunday, October 6 at 4:00 p.m. The match can be streamed on Peacock.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.