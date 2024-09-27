Carolina Ascent Remains Undefeated in Week 7

September 27, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent's Rylee Baisden and Tampa Bay Sun FC's Ashley Orkus on the field

Carolina Ascent FC fought to a 0-0 draw against Tampa Bay Sun FC on Friday night at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Carolina Ascent remains undefeated and at the top of the USL Super League Standings with an overall record of 3-0-2. Goalkeeper #1 Meagan McClelland earned her third clean sheet of the season, making five saves on the night. WATCH THE SAVES

Next On The Schedule: Carolina Ascent are on the road Sunday, October 6 at Lexington SC and Tuesday, October 15 at Brooklyn FC before returning home to host Brooklyn FC on Saturday, October 19 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now at CarolinaAscent.com/Tickets.

