DC Power FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC YouTube Video







DC Power FC and Lexington SC split points in a scoreless draw at Audi Field on Friday night as both teams remain undefeated this season.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.