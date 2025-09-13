DC Power FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
Published on September 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
DC Power FC YouTube Video
DC Power FC and Lexington SC split points in a scoreless draw at Audi Field on Friday night as both teams remain undefeated this season.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 12, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Hosts Dallas Trinity FC in Battle of League's Top Two - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball Opens 2025/26 Season - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Academy Signings for 2025/26 Season - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Momentous Sports Brings Big Names and Big Plans to Sporting JAX - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Carolina Ascent Heads to Jacksonville for Saturday Night Match - Carolina Ascent FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent DC Power FC Stories
- DC Power Football Club Continues Homestand on September 12 against Lexington SC
- DC Power Football Club Signs Midfielder Dasia Torbert
- DC Power Football Club Opens 2025/26 Home Season against Spokane Zephyr FC Saturday Night
- DC Power FC Kicks off 2025/26 Season against Sporting Jax
- DC Power FC Announces Kickoff Adjustment for Match Saturday, August 23 Against Sporting Jax