DC Defenders Week 5 Postgame Press Conference: United Football League
April 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
D.C. Defenders YouTube Video
#UFLonFox #UFL #dcdefenders
Check out the D.C. Defenders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from April 27, 2025
- Hennie-Thing Is Possible: Inside Showboats' Kick Six - Memphis Showboats
- UFL Statement About Investigation into Incident Between Players and Fan at Conclusion of Michigan Panthers-St. Louis Battlehawks Game - UFL
- Ta'amu Leads DC's Epic 37-33 Comeback Win over Renegades - D.C. Defenders
- Arlington Renegades Suffer First Home Loss, Defeated by DC Defenders 37-33 - Arlington Renegades
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. Defenders Stories
- Ta'amu Leads DC's Epic 37-33 Comeback Win over Renegades
- 'Busy as Ever': Jaydon Mickens Handles Business on and off the Field
- Ta'amu, Harris and Tillery Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Defenders Fall Short to Brahmas in 24-18 Loss
- Defenders DE Andre Mintze Named UFL Defensive Player of the Week