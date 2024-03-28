Daytona Tortugas Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - The Daytona Tortugas have released their promotional schedule for the 2024 regular season. Highlights include the return of Copa de la Diversion and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, three fireworks nights, 20 giveaway nights, popular theme nights, and revamped nightly specials.

The Tortugas will open up their 66-game home schedule on Tuesday, April 9 with a magnet schedule giveaway lasting every single night of the six-game opening week.

Other notable giveaways include a Jackie Robinson Ballpark stadium replica giveaway presented by Brown and Brown on April 27, a Tortugas 2024 team picture on April 28, a lunch box giveaway presented by Launch Credit Union on May 11, Squishmallow giveaway on May 25, pickleball paddle giveaway presented by Progressive Medical Research and Go Gut on June 1, and a mystery giveaway on September 7 that will be announced at a later date.

Several theme nights (and accompanying giveaways) are also scheduled throughout the season. Three Margaritaville Nights return in 2024, with the popular Hawaiian shirt giveaways returning on May 10 and August 16, in addition to a Hawaiian beach hat presented by Attic Man on June 14.

The Tortugas will celebrate Copa de la Diversion on four occasions in 2024, taking the field as the Rumberos (or "Partygoers") on April 26, May 31, August 3, and September 6. A Rumberos Sugar Skull bobblehead giveaway presented by Fortrea will accompany the August 3 game.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond will also return on May 24, with the Tortugas donning Marvel-inspired specialty jerseys.

Several other theme nights are on the schedule, including 90's Night on June 15 with a "Friends" bobblehead giveaway presented by Bowlingball.com. Military Appreciation Weekend will fall on the final weekend of June, featuring a t-shirt giveaway on June 29 celebrating a famous (fictional) veteran that will be sure to leave you smiling. Christmas in July will return on July 20, which also features a Tortugas nutcracker giveaway. Augtoberfest also returns August 17 with a drink stein giveaway presented by Daytona Beverages.

The night skies will light up over City Island with three fireworks shows: April 12, September 5, and our Independence Day spectacular on July 3.

Eight Bark in the Park nights are also on the docket, with the Tortugas welcoming four-legged fans on April 11, April 27, May 9, May 25, June 13, July 20, August 15, and September 7.

The Tortugas will also celebrate Healthcare Night (April 25), Teacher Appreciation (May 9), First Responder Nights presented by Gary Yeoman Ford (May 24 and August 2), Union Nights (May 27, July 1, and September 2).

Additionally, the Tortugas have revamped their season-long promotions for 2024. Silver Sluggers return presented by Progressive Medical Research. For every Tuesday night home game, a special ticket package for all Tuesday games available for fans ages 55 and up. Plus, we'll have taco specials as part of Taco Tuesday and bring back our popular Breast Cancer Awareness jerseys featuring 75 local survivors and fighters for Breast Cancer Awareness Night each Tuesday.

Belly Buster Wednesdays return, with all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, and pizza from Little Caesars, plus the debut of Wine and Whiskey Wednesday, featuring $3 wine specials from Matua and highlighting Jack Daniels .

Taps and Tacos presented by Bud Light makes their debut on Thursday nights with rotating taco specials and half-priced draft beer and soda specials.

Friday nights are our Feel Good Fridays, with fundraisers for local nonprofits presented by Gary Yeomans Ford. Additionally, City Nights return with the Tortugas partnering with each city in Volusia County (as well as a Flagler County Night) to spotlight local businesses and organizations.

Once again, every Saturday night features a giveaway, including the majority of the Tortugas giveaways and several theme nights.

Lastly, Sunday evenings are our Shelldon's Family Fun Days, with Family Fun Packs allowing the whole family to see a Tortugas game at a great low rate. Sundays will also feature pregame autographs and postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Neighbors Ice Cream to round out each weekend.

The Tortugas will open the season April 5 on the road against the St. Lucie Mets before returning home to open the home schedule on April 9 vs. the Palm Beach Cardinals with first pitch scheduled at 6:35 p.m. All Monday-Saturday games will feature a 6:35 p.m. first pitch with Sunday evenings scheduled for a 5:00 first pitch. Tickets are available by calling the Tortugas box office at 386-257-3172 or visiting us online at milb.com/daytona.

