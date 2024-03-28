Mighty Mussels Invite Community to Open House Event on April 2

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are inviting all baseball fans in Southwest Florida to the team's Open House season kickoff event on April 2 at Hammond Stadium at the Lee Health Sports Complex.

Fans will have opportunities to watch a Mighty Mussels practice and meet players, coaches and front office staff, as well as enjoy items from the ballpark's concession and catering menus. Mighty Mussels Manager Brian Meyer, who has led the team to three consecutive winning seasons, will introduce his coaching staff and offer his predictions for the season. Managing Partner John Martin also will address the crowd and discuss the ball club's emphasis on creating "affordable family fun" in Southwest Florida.

"In previous years, our VIP Season Kickoff event was limited to season ticket holders and corporate sponsors, but we wanted to give all Mighty Mussels fans the same opportunity to learn more about our team during the Open House," said President Chris Peters. "Beyond a few seconds when they're signing autographs, this is really one of the few times that fans can interact with rising stars and have a meaningful conversation with future big leaguers."

The Open House runs from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at Hammond Stadium at the Lee Health Sports Complex, 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers. Admission and parking are free; RSVPs are not required. Concessions will be available for purchase; sponsors and season ticket holders will enjoy an exclusive refreshment area. The event schedule includes:

5-5:45 p.m.: Meet and greet with players, coaches and front office staff

5:45-6 p.m.: Remarks from Manager Brian Meyer and Managing Partner John Martin

6-7 p.m.: Mighty Mussels open practice

The Mighty Mussels will play 132 games during the 2024 regular season, which runs from April 5 to Sept. 8. Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com.

