Twenty-Five Marauders Alumni Featured on Opening Day Rosters

March 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - With the 2024 Major League Baseball season kicking off on Thursday, 25 former Bradenton Marauders players are featured on Opening Day rosters this season. The group is headlined by 2019 Marauder infielder Oneil Cruz, Gold Glove Award-winning infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes, and 2023 All-Star pitcher Mitch Keller.

Eight players on the Pittsburgh Pirates Opening Day roster traveled through Bradenton on their way to the Major Leagues, with another 17 former Marauders scattered across 12 other Major League teams.

Since 2010, 101 former Marauders have made their Major League debuts, with seven getting the call-up last season to the Pirates. The 2023 debuts included Drew Maggi, Hunter Stratton, and Endy Rodriguez.

Here's a full list of Marauders alumni on Opening Day Rosters:

BOSTON RED SOX (1)

C Reese McGuire (2015)

CHICAGO CUBS (1)

RHP Jameson Taillon (2012)

COLORADO ROCKIES (3)

C Elías Diaz (2013, 2016, 2019)

C Jacob Stallings (2013, 2014)

RHP Nick Mears (2019)

KANSAS CITY ROYALS (1)

INF Adam Frazier (2014)

LOS ANGELES DODGERS (1)

RHP Tyler Glasnow (2014)

MIAMI MARLINS (1)

INF Josh Bell (2014)

MINNESOTA TWINS (1)

RHP Justin Topa (2016)

NEW YORK METS (2)

RHP Max Kranick (2019)

OF Starling Marte (2010)

NEW YORK YANKEES (3)

RHP Nick Burdi (2018)

RHP Gerrit Cole (2012)

RHP Clay Holmes (2015, 2018)

PITTSBURGH PIRATES (8)

INF Oneil Cruz (2019)

C Jason Delay (2018)

INF Ke'Bryan Hayes (2018)

OF/1B Connor Joe (2016)

RHP Jared Jones (2021)

RHP Mitch Keller (2016, 2017)

RHP Luis Ortiz (2021)

RHP Hunter Stratton (2019)

SEATTLE MARINERS (1)

RHP Cody Bolton (2019)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (1)

RHP Harold Ramírez (2015)

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (1)

RHP Trevor Williams (2016)

The Marauders open their 2024 Minor League season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Clearwater Threshers at 6:30 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from March 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.