Daytona Drowns St. Lucie, 7-4, in Rain-Shortened Affair

August 11, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - After dropping each of their first seven contests at First Data Field in 2019, Daytona made sure their last contest was a positive one. The Tortugas rallied to knock off the St. Lucie Mets, 7-4, in a rain-shortened, seven-inning contest on Sunday afternoon.

The Mets (34-18, 66-52) jumped out to an early 2-0 advantage scoring on a sacrifice fly to left by RF Jacob Zanon (0-3, RBI) in the first and a run-scoring single to center from DH Wagner Lagrange (2-4, R, 2B, RBI, SO) in the second.

Daytona (22-30, 57-60) bounced back to tie it in the third. 2B Alejo López (1-1, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB) ignited the frame with a leadoff single and moved to second on a ground out. After a base-hit by SS José García (1-4, R, SO) advanced the runner to third, DH Hendrik Clementina (1-4, RBI, 2 SO) roped a chopper over the third baseman's head and into left. López crossed on the single to pull the Tortugas within a run, 2-1. Following a double steal later in the frame, García scored on a wild pitch to knot it at two.

In the fourth, the Tortugas snagged the advantage for good. LF Drew Mount (3-3, R, RBI) singled up the middle to start the inning and consecutive infield hits by C Mark Kolozsvary (1-4) and RF Lorenzo Cedrola (2-4, R) loaded the bases. López followed with a sacrifice fly to center, giving Daytona the lead, 3-2.

Two stanzas later, the long ball extended the edge further. With two on and two out, CF Andy Sugilio (1-4, R, HR, 3 RBI) clobbered a shot onto the berm in right field for a three-run home run. The 22-year-old's third homer of the season pushed Daytona's lead to four, 6-2.

The Tortugas added another run in the top of the seventh, as 3B Bryant Flete (1-3, R, 2 SO) was plunked and later was driven in on a knock up the middle from Mount.

St. Lucie whittled their deficit to within three, 7-4, in the bottom of the inning. 1B Jeremy Vásquez (1-4, R, 2B, RBI) laced a run-producing double to right and LF Blake Tiberi (2-2, 2B, RBI, 2 BB) poked an RBI single to left.

Before the start of the eighth, the umpiring crew called the players off the field and instructed the grounds crew to tarp the diamond. After a 30-minute rain delay, the umpires called the contest, giving Daytona the seven-inning victory.

RHP Aaron Fossas (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) was stellar once again for Daytona. After surrendering runs in each of the first two frames, the 26-year-old battled through six frames for his third-straight quality start and first Florida State League win of the year.

In his first start off the injured list, RHP Kyle Wilson (3.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 2 SO) lasted just one out into the fourth. The right-hander was saddled with his eighth defeat of 2019.

Sunday's affair featured a trio of ejections, as well. Mets manager Chad Kreuter was tossed by home plate umpire Jude Koury in the bottom of the sixth after arguing over a non-balk call. After Flete was drilled in the seventh, benches cleared and St. Lucie's SS Cody Bohanek and Daytona's RHP Julio Pinto were each ejected.

Daytona returns home to begin a four-game series against the top prospect in baseball - SS Wander Franco - and the Charlotte Stone Crabs, the High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, on Monday. Fans are encouraged to come hungry as it will be a Belly Buster Monday presented by Marco's Pizza. Starting at just $13, fans can enjoy all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn. The Tortugas will also host Taste of Daytona Night at the park with local eateries around Daytona Beach and Volusia County will hand out samples along the Riverwalk.

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:50 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:05 p.m. ET start at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Monday evening's contest can be heard on www.daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

In the opener, Daytona is slated to hand the ball to RHP Mac Sceroler (4-3, 3.91 ERA). Charlotte is projected to counter with LHP Michael Plassmeyer (6-2, 2.44 ERA).

Multi-game plans and single-game tickets are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.