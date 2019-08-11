Tortugas Avoid Sweep in Rain-Shortened Game

August 11, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas salvaged a four-game series with the St. Lucie Mets by winning Sunday's series finale 7-4.

The game was called after seven innings due to rain and unplayable field conditions.

The Mets enjoyed a 2-0 lead through two innings but the Tortugas stormed back with seven unanswered runs. Hendrick Clementina got the Tortugas on the board with a RBI single in the third and Jose Garcia later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 2-2.

Alejo Lopez hit a long sac fly with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to put Daytona ahead 3-2.

In the sixth inning Andy Sugilio hit a three-run homer with two outs to extend the Tortugas lead to 6-2.

The Mets fought back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh on a Jeremy Vasquez RBI double and a Blake Tiberi run-scoring single that made it 7-4. However, the uncooperative weather didn't give the Mets a chance to hit in the eighth or ninth.

Mets starter Kyle Wilson took the loss in his first start back off the Injured List (blister). He was tagged for seven hits and three runs in 3.1 innings.

Daytona starter Aaron Fossas pitched well and got the win. He held the Mets to two runs in six innings and worked out of several jams to keep his team in the lead.

The Mets collected nine hits. Tiberi went 2 for 2 with a double and two walks. Wagner Lagrange was 2 for 4 with a double and run from the leadoff spot.

Sunday was the final game between the Tortugas and Mets at First Data Field. It was the first win for Daytona in Port St. Lucie in eight tries.

The Mets still lead the overall series 9-2.

The Mets (34-18, 66-52) begin a crucial seven-game road trip on Monday. First up is a four-game series against the Fort Myers Miracle. Monday's contest at Hammond Stadium is set to begin at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.