Wells Sharp As Miracle Win Rain Shortened Affair

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Lachlan Wells tossed six innings of one run baseball, and Jose Miranda delivered a tie-breaking double in the fifth, as the Miracle slipped past the Jupiter Hammerheads, 2-1, in a rain shortened game on Sunday morning in Fort Myers.

The game was called after the seventh inning due to unplayable field conditions.

Wells allowed an unearned run in his six innings of work. The southpaw yielded just three hits.

After Jupiter took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth on an error by Miracle first baseman Trey Cabbage, Fort Myers responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of frame. With the bases loaded and one out, Jacob Pearson lifted a fly ball to right that was deep enough to score Chris Williams from third and tie the game. Miranda ripped the next pitch into right-center for a run-scoring double to give the Miracle a lead they would not relinquish.

Moises Gomez earned his third save with a scoreless seventh.

The Miracle continue their eight-game homestand on Monday night with the first of four against the St. Lucie Mets, the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the New York Mets . First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

