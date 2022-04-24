Daytona Drives Five-Run Fifth to 7-4 Triumph over Bradenton

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - SS Gus Steiger continued his recent tear by registering his fifth-straight multi-hit game on Sunday evening. The 23-year-old made several vital defense plays in the final few innings to keep Daytona in charge, as the Tortugas utilized a five-run fifth inning to topple the Bradenton Marauders, 7-4, in front of 1,284 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Scoreless through three, Daytona (8-7) jumped ahead in the fourth. 3B Michel Triana (1-3, 2 R, BB) started a rally with a one-out single and LF Jamal O'Guinn (1-2, 2 R, 2 BB) followed with an infield knock to third. C Hayden Jones (0-4, SO) appeared to roll a double-play ground ball to second, but as the infielder attempted to field and tag the baserunner racing in front of him, the ball kicked over his mitt and into the outfield. Triana scored on the error to put the Tortugas in front, 1-0.

Following a strikeout, DH Danny Lantigua (1-4, RBI, SO) punched a sharp ground ball through the left side of the infield. O'Guinn touched home on the switch-hitter's single to stretch Daytona's cushion to a pair, 2-0.

In the fifth, the Tortugas took advantage of several Bradenton (8-7) mistakes. RF Austin Hendrick (0-4, R, BB, 3 SO) started the frame with a free pass and went first to third on a single from 1B Ruben Ibarra (1-4, R, SO). A balk with Triana at the dish enabled Hendrick to score to push the advantage to three.

After a pitching change and a pair of walks, several wild pitches increased the margin. Three wild pitches over the course of two batters permitted all three baserunners to come home, putting the Tortugas firmly in charge, 6-0. CF Jay Allen II (1-3, RBI, BB) capped the five-run, 10-batter inning with a hard RBI single up the middle. In all, Daytona picked up two hits and five walks to grab a 7-0 lead.

With the game seemingly in hand, the Marauders put a scare into the Tortugas in the eighth. Three consecutive walks started the attack for Bradenton and, on a 3-2 pitch, SS Tsung-Che Cheng (1-3, R, 3B, 3 RBI, BB, SO) powered a line drive that rolled to the base of the fence in right-center field. All three baserunners came home on the 20-year-old's triple, drawing the Marauders within four, 7-3.

When RF Jase Bowen (1-4, RBI, SO) collected a run-producing infield single to make it a three-run contest, Tortugas manager Gookie Dawkins summoned RHP Ryan Cardona (2.0 IP, 2 BB) out of the bullpen. Despite yielding a walk to the first batter he faced, the 2021 19th-round pick induced a pair of groundballs to short - including a double play - to keep Daytona in front.

Bradenton had a man reach base with one out in the ninth on another walk, but Cardona was up to the challenge once more. On the first pitch to LF Luke Brown (0-4, R, BB), the 21-year-old produced a ground ball to first. Ibarra tossed to Steiger who returned the throw to the first baseman for the Tortugas' fourth twin killing of the game, securing a 7-4 victory.

RHP Tanner Cooper (4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 SO) continued his impressive start to the season for Daytona. The 22-year-old twirled four spotless frames and has yet to yield an earned run in 12 innings of work in 2022.

RHP Javi Rivera (3.0 IP, H, BB, 3 SO) was marvelous out of the bullpen, posting three scoreless innings to earn the first victory of his professional career for the Tortugas.

Bradenton's RHP Joelvis Del Rosario (3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) failed to escape the fourth inning and suffered his first loss of the year.

Following the league-wide off day on Monday, the Tortugas will pack up for a six-game road trip against the St. Lucie Mets, the Florida State League affiliate of the New York Mets, starting on Tuesday evening. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the series opener. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 5:55 p.m. leading up to the 6:10 p.m. first pitch from Clover Park.

After the six-game road swing, the Tortugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, May 3, to open up a series against the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Florida State League affiliate of the Miami Marlins. It will be a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The Tortugas will don special pink-clad uniforms that will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. It is also a Silver Sluggers Night by Labcorp, featuring special team store, concession stand deals for members, and more. The series opener features Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

