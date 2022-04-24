Marauders Rally Not Enough in Daytona Beach Finale

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Facing a seven-run deficit Sunday night, the Marauders staged an eighth-inning rally but ultimately fell short in a 7-4 loss to the Daytona Tortugas at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The Marauders (8-7) lost five of the six games in the series against Daytona (8-7).

Bradenton starter Joelvis del Rosario (1-0) and Tortugas starter Tanner Cooper traded zeroes on the scoreboard for the first three innings. But after the Marauders were held scoreless in the fourth, Cooper's final inning, Daytona took the lead as back-to-back singles set the stage for a fielding error by Marauders second baseman Brenden Dixon, allowing Michel Triana to score from second base. Danny Lantigua added an RBI-single for a 2-0 Tortugas advantage, and Del Rosario was lifted after issuing a walk. Cristian Charle entered in relief and saw a leaping catch by third baseman Juan Jerez on a Gus Steiger line drive end a bases-loaded threat.

But the Tortugas rallied again in the fifth. After a walk and a single, Charle balked a run home and gave way to Yunior Thibo, who walked three batters and uncorked four wild pitches en route to a five-run Daytona romp. Left-hander Denny Roman entered and stranded two inherited runners with a strikeout and proceeded to retire each of the seven batters he faced in 2.1 innings, including striking out the side in the seventh.

After being held scoreless by right-hander Javi Rivera (1-0) the previous three innings, the Marauders pushed back in the eighth. Right-hander Luis Mey walked the first three batters of the inning, and Tsung-Che Cheng lined a triple to right-center, scoring all three men. Jase Bowen followed with an infield single to plate Cheng, and Bradenton pulled within three runs, 7-4. But after Alexander Mojica worked new right-hander Ryan Cardona for a walk, Dixon grounded into a double play, and Sergio Campana grounded out to end the inning.

In the ninth, the Marauders got a one-out walk from Geovanny Planchart, but Cardona induced a game-ending double-play grounder from Luke Brown, handing the Marauders their fifth loss in six games.

Jacob Gonzalez led the Marauders with three hits in the game, including two doubles, extending his on-base streak to 13 games.

The Marauders return home to LECOM Park on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Dunedin Blue Jays, Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

