Daytona Derails Fort Myers in Seventh, 5-3

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Trailing 3-2 going in the bottom of the seventh, Daytona rallied for three runs, as the Tortugas knocked off the Fort Myers Miracle, 5-3, in front of 2,597 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Sunday evening.

Down a run, 1B Bruce Yari (1-3, R, BB, SO) began the seventh with a single and advanced to second on a passed ball. CF Stuart Fairchild (1-4, R, 3B, RBI, SO) proceeded to tie the game, as he slid in feet first after tripling off the left-center field wall. Two batters later, PH-DH Yonathan Mendoza (0-0, RBI) lofted a fly ball to left. Fairchild tagged and scored on the sacrifice fly, giving Daytona (27-23) their first lead of the game, 4-3.

With the bases now empty, SS José Garcia (1-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 SO) regenerated the rally with a double down the left-field line. LF Drew Mount (2-4, R, RBI, SO) smashed a single to left - scoring the 21-year-old from second - to extend the Tortugas' advantage to two, 5-3.

LHP Andy Cox (2.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 5 SO) entered in the top of the eighth and put the finishing touches on a 'Tuga triumph. The 25-year-old recorded five of his six outs via the strikeout to collect his second save in a Daytona uniform.

Fort Myers (27-21) jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the first. After SS Royce Lewis (2-4, R, 3B) began the contest with a triple off the left-center field fence, 1B Lewin Díaz (0-2, RBI, BB, 2 SO) drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center. Two pitches later, RF Trevor Larnach (1-4, R, HR, RBI, 2 SO) cracked a liner off the manual scoreboard in left for a home run. The solo shot - his third of 2019 - put the Miracle in front, 2-0.

Daytona managed to tie it with a pair of tallies in the third. Garcia was plunked with one out and scooted to second on a wild pitch. Mount followed with a base-hit to left. The grounder was booted in the outfield, enabling the Cuban-born shortstop to score to make it a 2-1 affair. Mount would swipe third and then score to tie it at two on a sacrifice fly to center by 3B Jonathan India (0-2, RBI, BB, 2 SO).

The Miracle regained the lead in the fourth on a solo home run to left by 3B José Miranda (1-4, R, HR, RBI, 2 SO). The Puerto Rico native's first homer of the year gave Fort Myers a 3-2 edge.

RHP Jhoan Durán (6.0 IP, H, 2 R, ER, 2 BB, 14 SO) was nearly untouchable for the Miracle on Sunday. Minnesota's No. 7 prospect according to Baseball America set a career-high with 14 strikeouts and yielded one hit in a no-decision.

Daytona's RHP Austin Orewiler (6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 SO) tied a season-long with six innings pitched and punched out a year-high seven in a no-decision, as well.

RHP Aneurys Zabala (1.0 IP) hurled a perfect seventh to garner his first win of the campaign for the Tortugas. Fort Myers' RHP Calvin Faucher (0.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER) suffered a blown save and took his first loss.

After Monday's off day for Memorial Day, the Tortugas will hit the road for a six-game road trip, starting with three contests against the Palm Beach Cardinals, the High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. RHP Mac Sceroler (3-0, 3.75 ERA) is expected to make the start for Daytona in the lid-lifter. Palm Beach has not yet named their starter for the series opener.

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:15 p.m. ET, leading up to the 6:30 p.m. ET start at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Tuesday evening's contest can be heard on daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

