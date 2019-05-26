Duran Dominant In 5-3 Loss To Tortugas

May 26, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Miracle News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Jhoan Duran struck out 14 in six dominant innings, but the Daytona Tortugas rallied for three runs in the seventh and held on to beat the Miracle, 5-3, on Sunday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Duran set a new career high with the 14 strikeouts. His previous high had been 10. He allowed just one hit, two runs (one earned), walked two, and hit a batter.

With the Miracle up 3-2 entering the seventh, Calvin Faucher took over for Duran on the mound and could not make it out of the inning. Stuart Fairchild hit an RBI triple to tie the game and pinch hitter Yonathan Mendoza put Daytona in front with a sacrifice fly. Later, Drew Mount delivered an RBI single.

Fort Myers struck first with a pair of runs in the first inning. Royce Lewis opened the game with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Lewin Diaz. Trevor Larnach followed with an opposite field home run to left, his third of the season.

After Daytona tied the game with a pair of runs in the third, Jose Miranda launched his first home run of the season for the Miracle in the fourth.

Faucher (1-1) suffered the loss. Aneurys Zabala (1-0) picked up the win in relief for Daytona.

Andy Cox entered in the eighth inning out of the Daytona bullpen and put runners on first and second with nobody out, before striking out the next three looking. The Miracle brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but Malique Ziegler struck out to end the game. Ziegler had two of the eight hits for the Miracle in the contest, including a double.

Fort Myers went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Following a league-wide off day Monday in observation of Memorial Day, the Miracle travel to Kissimmee to open a three-game series against the Florida Fire Frogs. Right-hander Edwar Colina will start for Fort Myers. First pitch is 6:00 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.