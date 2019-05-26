D-Jays Deaden Frantic Fire Frogs Rally, 7-5

CLEARWATER, FL: A ninth-inning surge from the Florida Fire Frogs was not enough to erase an early seven-run deficit on Saturday night at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium as the Dunedin Blue Jays held onto the lead throughout in a 7-5 victory.

The D-Jays got to RHP Nolan Kingham right away with a run in the first. Chavez Young scored Cal Stevenson with a sacrifice fly to provide the first tally of the contest.

Dunedin put up a crooked number in the second. Stevenson's two-run triple extended the advantage. Kevin Vicuna and Ryan Noda also had RBI knocks in the frame to bump it to 5-0.

A solo blast from Christopher Bec and an RBI groundout from Vicuna after Kingham was removed from the game expanded the Blue Jays lead to 7-0.

Kingham (2-3) gave up eight hits, seven earned runs, and four walks through 2 and 1/3's innings.

Little did they know at the time, but the heroic efforts of the Fire Frogs bullpen would give the offense a chance to mount a comeback. RHP Lukas Young got five outs as the first arm out of the pen. RHP Bradley Roney and RHP Daysbel Hernandez each threw two scoreless innings.

Riley Delgado singled in Brett Langhorne off RHP Joey Murray for Florida's first run in the fifth. Juan Morales would later pinch-hit for Delgado and go 1-2 with an RBI.

Murray (1-0) pitched just enough innings to get a win, surrendering four hits, three walks, and an earned run with seven punchouts.

RHP Matt Shannon followed Murray and tossed two scoreless innings. RHP Kyle Weatherly pitched in a scoreless eighth.

The Fire Frogs hammered around RHP Gage Burland to the tune of four runs on four hits and a walk in the ninth. Hagen Owenby singled to begin the frame. Burland got two consecutive outs before the surge began. After a walk to Izzy Wilson and a wild pitch, Morales scored Owenby with a single. Contreras had a run-producing knock of his own to score Wilson. Greyson Jenista then slammed a double to left, scoring both Morales and Contreras to cut the deficit to 7-5. However, right after the second run came in, Jenista was thrown out by Bec from home to promptly end the rally and the game.

Contreras and Owenby both notched two-hit games. Jenista reached base twice on a walk and the ninth inning double.

NEXT UP: The Fire Frogs wrap up the seven-game road trip at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon against the Blue Jays.

