Dawgs Sign Roshen Jaswal

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that the team has signed defenseman Roshen Jaswal to a standard player contract. He will wear number 43 for Roanoke.

Jaswal arrives in Roanoke in his third professional season, with time spent in the ECHL, SPHL, and FPHL. This season, the six-foot-three defenseman had played in 14 combined games between the Macon Mayhem and Evansville Thunderbolts, with four assists, only two penalty minutes, and a minus-six rating on the ice. Last season, the Burnaby, British Columbia native played 29 ECHL games between Greenville, Maine, and Jacksonville, tallying two goals, two assists, 26 penalty minutes, and a minus-three rating. Jaswal's rookie pro year was in the FPHL with Carolina during the pandemic-limited season after spending four seasons at St. Olaf College (NCAA-DIII) in Minnesota. The Canadian-born blue-liner had 13 goals, 29 assists, and just 12 penalty minutes in 74 career collegiate games.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Knoxville Ice Bears for three games this weekend starting on Thursday, February 23 at 7:05 p.m. EST, and you can watch the game on HockeyTV or listen for free on Mixlr. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

