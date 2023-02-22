Thunderbolts Host Rivermen for 80's Night this Saturday

February 22, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.:After a weekend off, the Thunderbolts look to keep their five-game winning streak rolling as they take on the first-place Peoria Rivermen, starting in Peoria on Friday night followed up by a rematch at Ford Center for 80's/Hairball Night on Saturday.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts were idle for the past weekend due to league rescheduling, as Evansville was originally scheduled to play at Vermilion County this past Friday and Saturday, before the Bobcats ceased operations. Two weekends ago, the Thunderbolts swept their weekend series against Quad City, winning 4-1 on Friday the 10thoff third period goals from Alex Cohen, Fredrik Wink, and Brendan Harrogate, who scored twice. Harrogate got the scoring started once again on Saturday the 11thin Quad City, with other goals from Felix Sasser and Derek Osik propelling Evansville to a 3-1 win. Following the weekend, goaltender Trevor Gorsuch was named SPHL Co-Player of the Week after only allowing 2 goals on 77 total shots in his two wins in net against the Storm.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts start the upcoming weekend at Peoria this Friday the 24th, puck drop at 7:15pm CT. On Saturday the 25th, the Thunderbolts host the Rivermen for 80's night, featuring specialty game-worn jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game, along with live performances from Atlas of the Dogs, the opening band for Hairball at Victory Theatre on Saturday, March 11th, during the pregame as well as during intermissions. River City Ice Theatre will also perform during the first intermission. Ticketholders for the Hairball show at Victory Theatre on March 11thare eligible for $7 tickets with proof of purchase. For tickets to Saturday's game, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office. Friday night's game can be viewed on SPHL TV with a paid subscription through HockeyTV, or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network via the Thunderbolts MixLr Channel or at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/fan-center/live .

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts' next home game following this weekend will be on Sunday, March 5thfor the final Sunday Funday game of the season, against the Peoria Rivermen at 3:00pm CT. $2 Bud Light 12oz cans and $2 hot dogs will be available until the end of the first intermission (while supplies last), and kids under 12 will receive a voucher for a free small bag of popcorn. There will also be a postgame meet-and-greet with the players at BJ's Brewhouse on North Green River Road. On Friday the 10thand Saturday the 11th, the Thunderbolts will host the Macon Mayhem, both games starting at 7:00pm CT. Friday the 10thwill be PTO Giveback Night, where Tri-State Parent Teacher Organizations and Associations can purchase tickets to this game, with a portion of each ticket going back to their PTO or PTA. Saturday the 11thwill be Pink the Rink & Heart Health Wellness Night, honoring those who have or are still dealing with life challenging health situations. More information on this game night will be coming soon.

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 30-9-2, 62 Points, 1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Alec Hagaman (19 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Hagaman (48 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Eric Levine (14-6-2, .913 Save %)

Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs PEO: 3-3-0

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.