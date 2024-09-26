Dawgs Sign Liberty Alum Schartz

September 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that defenseman Zane Schartz has signed a contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Schartz initially turned pro in the spring of 2018 after concluding his senior season at Liberty University (ACHA). Since then, the six-foot-one defenseman has appeared in 76 career games across three different leagues, including 49 games in the ECHL for eight different teams. Schartz also played in one game for the Knoxville Ice Bears in the 2020-2021 season as well as 21 games in Suomi-sarja (Finland3) and five games in Erste Liga (Hungary1). During his combined tenure throughout those stops, Schartz has totaled seven goals, 15 assists, and 29 minutes from the blue line. While at Liberty, the Plano, Texas native starred for the Flames with 49 goals, 82 assists, 65 penalty minutes, and a plus-29 plus/minus in 101 career games played. Schartz developed primarily in the BCHL during his junior hockey days, but also played in the AJHL, EJHL, and EmJHL.

"We were trying to recruit Zane out of Liberty University a number of years ago," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Schartz. "At the time, he was focused on pursuing the ECHL and went on to play parts of many seasons at the "AA" pro level. Zane has the ability to be a top defenseman in our league and he will be an immediate impact in our lineup."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

