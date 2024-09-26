Ice Flyers Solidify Blue Line with Faulkner

September 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - Defenseman Tim Faulkner and the Pensacola Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2024-25 season.

"Tim was a welcome addition towards the end of last season," Head Coach Gary Graham said. "He's a hard nosed d-man that knows his role and plays the way I like bigger d-men to play."

Faulkner, 28, played collegiate hockey for ACHA Division II Aurora University where he recorded 22 points (6g, 16a) in 42 games played from 2017-2020. The New Baden, Illinois native, started his professional career during the 2021-22 season with the SPHL Evansville Thunderbolts where he recorded 10 points (2g, 8a) in 46 games played. During the 2022-23 season, he played 6 games for the Thunderbolts recording 4 points (1a, 3g), 26 games for the SPHL Macon Mayhem recording 13 points (3g, 10a) and 18 games in the ECHL with stints with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Trois-Rivieres Lions, and Worcester Railers. Last season he joined the Ice Flyers after 8 games with the Mayhem and 14 with the SPHL Fayetteville Marksman.

"I couldn't be happier re-signing with Pensacola," Faulkner said. "I can't wait to be back with the boys working towards one goal together. It sounds like we have added a lot of key pieces over the summer and kept some really good talent as well. Excited to play in front of the fans in Pensacola with the boys."

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.