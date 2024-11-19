Dawgs Duo of Ford and Widmar Named SPHL Co-Players of the Week

November 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced Tuesday that Roanoke forwards Nick Ford and Joe Widmar have been named the co-SPHL Players of the Week for November 11-17.

Ford and Widmar dominated throughout Roanoke's two-game weekend sweep of the Quad City Storm on Friday and Saturday night, combining for a remarkable stat line of six goals, 13 assists, and a plus-six rating across the pair of wins. Ford had 10 points on the weekend, starting with two goals and two assists in Friday's 6-3 win before the Roanoke captain scored a shorthanded goal and added five assists in the 7-6 overtime win by the Dawgs on Saturday. Widmar tallied one goal and two assists in his debut for the Dawgs on Friday, then notched two power play goals and four assists of his own on Saturday night. Both players set a new franchise record for single-game points with six each in Saturday's victory, and Ford's five assists matched a single-game team record previously set by Steve Mele.

This recognition marks the 12th time in franchise history that Roanoke has been selected for the SPHL Player of the Week award, and it's the third time a duo for the Dawgs has won it (Austyn Roudebush and Henry Dill, twice, January 27 - February 2, 2020 and December 13 - 19, 2021). Ford currently leads the SPHL in points with 19 and assists with 15 through nine games played, while his plus-eight rating is good enough for fourth among the league's leaders. Widmar's nine-point outing in his first weekend for the Dawgs has already vaulted him into the top 20 SPHL point-earners. Widmar (4.5 points per game) and Ford (2.11 points per game) are first and second respectively in points per game throughout the league.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road on Thursday, November 21 against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.