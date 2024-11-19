SPHL Announces Suspension

November 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspension:

Evansville's Jordan Simoneau

Evansville's Jordan Simoneau has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 47, Peoria at Evansville, played on Saturday, November 16.

Simoneau was assessed a minor penalty for charging at 15:04 of the second period.

Simoneau will miss Evansville's game against Quad City on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.