SPHL Announces Suspension
November 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspension:
Evansville's Jordan Simoneau
Evansville's Jordan Simoneau has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 47, Peoria at Evansville, played on Saturday, November 16.
Simoneau was assessed a minor penalty for charging at 15:04 of the second period.
Simoneau will miss Evansville's game against Quad City on Friday.
