Weekend Battle with Knoxville Ice Bears

November 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls and Knoxville Ice Bears clashed in a back-to-back series this weekend, delivering excitement for fans of both teams. Each squad walked away with a win, making for a memorable set of games.

Friday: Tough Overtime Loss

The Bulls fought hard in Knoxville but fell 4-3 in overtime. Despite their strong effort, a late goal by the Ice Bears sealed the game.

Saturday: High-Scoring Home Victory

The Bulls returned to the Pelham Civic Complex with determination, claiming a dominant 7-4 win. The offensive effort was fueled by goals from F. Ledziankou, Benson, Glover, Thurston, Kozyrev, and two from A. Ledziankou. The team's firepower and energy energized the home crowd, leading to an impressive victory.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.