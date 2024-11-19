Roanoke Duo Named Warrior SPHL Co-Players of the Week

November 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Nick Ford and Joe Widmar of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have been named the Warrior SPHL Co-Players of the Week for November 11-17.

The pair combined for 19 points in two games, leading the Rail Yard Dawgs to a pair of wins over Quad City to extend their winning streak to four games. Ford scored three goals, including a shorthanded tally, and added seven assists while Widmar had three goals and six assists in his first games with Roanoke after starting the season with ECHL Rapid City.

On Friday, Ford scored two goals and set up two others while Widmar had a goal and two assists in leading Roanoke to a 6-3 win over Quad City. The duo's offensive fireworks continued in a 7-6 win over the Storm on Saturday as they both established a new team record for points in a game with six. Widmar scored twice and added four assists while Ford scored once and matched the Dawgs' single-game record by dishing out five assists.

With his 10-point week, Ford now leads the SPHL in points (19), assists (15), power-play assists (six), and power-play points (six - tied).

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Arkhip Ledziankou, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g, 3a), Grant Loven, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Jeremy Gervais, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg), Zach Tyson, Macon (2 gp, 3g. 1a, gwg), Colby Muise, Peoria (2-0-0, 1.48 gaa, 0.945 sv%) and Johnny Witzke, Quad City (2 gp, 2g, 1a).

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.