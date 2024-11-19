Johnny Macdonald Returns from ECHL's Reading Royals

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that defenseman Johnny Macdonald has returned from his ECHL call-up from the Reading Royals.

MacDonald actually began his fourth professional season in Reading's training camp this fall, but returned to Roanoke after he was waived on October 13. The 24-year-old played in four games for Reading after being called back up to the ECHL on October 28, but now returns to resume his third campaign in Roanoke after playing in parts of the past two seasons for the Dawgs. The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania native got off to a hot start this season, tallying two goals and two assists through Roanoke's first four games, including an overtime game-winning goal on October 26 at Peoria. After appearing in three games for Roanoke in the 2022-2023 season, the six-foot-two blue-liner broke out last season with six goals, 16 assists, a plus-11 rating, and 61 penalty minutes in 36 regular season games for the Dawgs after signing with Roanoke on December 13, 2023. The remainder of Macdonald's pro experience to date came with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks, where the left-shot defenseman had 15 goals, 59 assists, and 96 penalty minutes in 98 regular season games while adding eight assists in 14 career playoff games for the Hat Tricks. Macdonald was a strong contributor in Danbury's FPHL's Commissioner's Cup title run in the 2022-2023 season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road on Thursday, November 21 against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

