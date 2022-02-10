Dawgs Bring Back Dillon Hill

February 10, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Dillon Hill

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Credit: Mark Sawyer) Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Dillon Hill(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Credit: Mark Sawyer)

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that defenseman Dillon Hill has returned from his call-up to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.

Hill played in seven games for Roanoke earlier this season after signing with the team on November 23, tallying one assist and four penalty minutes. The six-foot-three defenseman was called up on December 28 to Fort Wayne, where he played in 10 games and recorded 10 penalty minutes and a minus-one plus/minus rating. Before this season, the Ontario native played three games in the FPHL for the Watertown Wolves at the end of the 2019-2020 season, where Hill recorded two assists, six penalty minutes, and a plus-four rating before COVID-19 halted the season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road this weekend to face the Fayetteville Marksmen in a two-game series. Friday night's game will be shown at 202 Social House as part of the Bud Light Watch Party Series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST, but doors will open one hour early for the event. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, 2022-2023 season tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.