Thunderbolts Seek to Build on Win Streak in Birmingham this Weekend

Evansville, Ind: After sweeping a stretch of 3 games in 5 days against the Vermilion County Bobcats, the Thunderbolts look to keep the winning streak rolling as they travel to Birmingham for a pair of games against the Bulls this Friday and Saturday night.

Week In Review:

The weekend got off to a rough start at Ford Center on Friday, as the Thunderbolts held a 2-1 lead from goals by Coy Prevost and Mike Ferraro before the Quad City Storm rallied with three goals to defeat Evansville 4-2. On Saturday night, the Thunderbolts shut out the Bobcats 7-0, led by two goals each from Prevost and Cameron Cook, a three-assist night from Austin Plevy, and a perfect 25-save performance from Brian Billett. In Danville against the Bobcats on Sunday afternoon, the Thunderbolts managed a 2-1 victory off goals from Cook and Prevost, as Bobcat goaltender Ben Churchfield stopped 45 of 47 shots and was the only reason the game was close, with the Bobcats only tallying 13 shots on goal in comparison. The dam burst once again on Wednesday night at Ford Center, as the Thunderbolts blasted the Bobcats in a 10-2 victory, led by Plevy and Ferraro, who each scored two goals and two assists. Tyson Kirkby picked up a pair of goals, while Timothy Faulkner tallied three assists.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts travel to Birmingham to face the Bulls this Friday and Saturday night at the Pelham Civic Complex. Friday's game begins at 7:30pm CST, while Saturday's game has a slightly earlier 7:00pm CST start time. Both games can be viewed online with a paid subscription to SPHL TV through HockeyTV, or can be listened to for free through the Thunderbolts Radio Network; via the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel or online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/fan-center/listen.

Scouting the Opponent:

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 9-22-4, 22 Points, 9th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Carson Rose (14 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Carson Rose/Mike Davis (24 Points Each)

Primary Goaltender: Austin Lotz (2-10-2, .903 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs BHM: 3-0-0

The Bulls began the weekend with a 7-4 upset victory at home over the Knoxville Ice Bears on Thursday, led by two goals from Scott Donahue, and a goal and assist each from Jake Pappalardo, Joseph Deveny, and Mike Davis. Despite being outshot 49-36, Austin Lotz stood tall in net with 45 saves. On Saturday night in Huntsville, the Havoc gained a 2-0 lead in the second period before the Bulls bounced back with a goal from Donahue in the third period to cut the deficit to 2-1. The Bulls were unable to complete the comeback, settling for a 1-1 split in the weekend's action.

Call-up Report

- Kyle Thacker (Adirondack Thunder - ECHL)

- Games Played: 27 (5 with Iowa, 14 with Cincinnati, 8 with Adirondack)

- 2 Goals, 3 Assists, 5 Points, 8 PIM

- Cooper Jones (Idaho Steelheads - ECHL)

- Games Played: 20 (1 with Jacksonville IceMen, 19 with Idaho)

- 0 Goals, 2 Assist, 2 Point, 2 PIM

- Cole Stallard (Iowa Heartlanders - ECHL)

- Games Played: 35

- 7 Goals, 7 Assists, 14 Points, 46 PIM

- Scott Kirton (Newfoundland Growlers - ECHL)

- Games Played: 8 (4 with Cincinnati, 4 with Newfoundland)

- 0 Goals, 1 Assist, 1 Point, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Thur. 2/10: Chase Carter placed on team suspension

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

