Dawgs Add Vannelli to Camp Roster

October 7, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Friday that Adam Vannelli has signed a training camp agreement with the organization.

Vannelli enters his second professional season (first in Roanoke) following a rookie campaign in which he split time between the SPHL's Vermilion County Bobcats and the FPHL's Columbus RiverDragons. The six-foot-one defenseman featured in 13 games for Vermilion County, tallying one goal and one assist, and added another eight goals and 20 assists in 42 games for Columbus. The Apple Valley, Minnesota native played four years collegiately for Indiana Tech (NAIA, ACHA), recording 14 goals and 40 assists in 98 career appearances.

Players Signed to Training Camp as of October 7, 2022:

Adam Vannelli

Jimmy Elser

Dillon Radin

Brendan Pepe

Dmitry Kuznetsov

Stephen Alvo

Brody Duncan

CJ Stubbs

Travis Broughman

Billy Vizzo

Nick Ford

CJ Valerian

Matt O'Dea

Josh Nenadal

Sammy Bernard

Austyn Roudebush

Bryce Martin

Jarrad Vroman

Sean Leonard

Nick DeVito

Hunter Bersani

Brady Heppner

Mac Jansen

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes are on sale now online and at the box office.

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2022

