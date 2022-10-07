Bulls Announce the Signing of Michael Gillespie

October 7, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls have announced the signing of Michael Gillespie to the roster for the 2022-2023 SPHL season. Gillespie appeared in seventy-six games in college for SUNY-Oswego, scoring twenty-three goals and assisting on fifty-one more, making him a premier point scorer whenever on the ice.

"Mike Gillespie will be a great addition to our team. He's a very offensive player, plays the game the full 200 feet", said assistant coach Kevin Kerr speaking on Gillespie. "He's hungry, and he's a great character guy. He has been a leader everywhere he has gone. I know he is excited about coming to Birmingham."

Gillespie spent last season in the France2 league, playing for Neuilly-Sur-Marne. He appeared in twenty-three games, scoring seven goals and assisting on fifteen.

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Call the front office at 205-620-6870 to order your season tickets or visit the website at bullshockey.net to order your tickets and to stay up to date on all Birmingham Bulls news, articles, video, and more.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.