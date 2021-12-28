Dawgs Acquire Kostiukov, Hill & Claeys Called up to ECHL

December 28, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Defenseman Egor Kostiukov with the Peoria Rivermen

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Defenseman Egor Kostiukov with the Peoria Rivermen(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that the team has acquired defenseman Egor Kostiukov from the Peoria Rivermen for future considerations. Also, defenseman Dillon Hill has been called up to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets, and goaltender Brody Claeys has been called up by the ECHL's Worcester Railers.

Kostiukov has played in 21 combined games for three different SPHL teams this season, tallying two assists and 12 penalty minutes total. Kostiukov started the season with the Birmingham Bulls for eight games before he was traded to the Evansville Thunderbolts on November 10. The six-foot-one defenseman played in two games for the Thunderbolts before he was released, and Peoria claimed him off of waivers on November 19 where he went on to play 11 games for the Rivermen. Kostiukov is in his professional fourth season across the SPHL and FPHL, notching five goals and 16 assists in 119 career games played.

Hill has played in seven games for Roanoke this season, tallying one assists and four penalty minutes. The six-foot-three defenseman was signed on November 23 after playing three games in the FPHL for the Watertown Wolves at the end of the 2019-2020 season, where Hill recorded two assists, six penalty minutes, and a plus-four rating before COVID-19 halted the season.

Claeys will head back to Worcester after he participated in the Railers' training camp prior to the start of the season. The six-foot-four goaltender has played in five games for Roanoke, registering a .891 save percentage, a 2.52 goals against average, and a 1-1-0 record. Before this season, Claeys played for the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls, Knoxville Ice Bears, and Fayetteville Marksmen throughout the 2019-2020 season.

The Dawgs are back at home on Thursday, December 30 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Season tickets, packages, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.