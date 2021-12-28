Kostiukov Traded to Roanoke

PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen announced on Tuesday that they have completed a trade with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs that sends defenseman Egor Kostiukov to Virginia in exchange for future considerations.

Kostiukov was picked up off of waivers by the Rivermen after he was released by Evansville. Before playing in Evansville, he had played eight games with the Birmingham Bulls to start the season. Kostiukov, a native of Tver, in Russia, accumulated two assists in 21 games played. One of those points came with the Rivermen. During his time in Peoria, Kostiukov was instrumental when Brandon McMartin was placed on 30-day injured reserve, seeing an increased share of ice-time. In all, he played in 11 games, garnered eight shots on goal, and was a plus-three while manning the blue line for the Rivermen.

The 2021-22 season marks Kostiukov's second in the Southern Professional Hockey League. He spent his rookie year in Pensacola during the 2019-20 campaign. Kostiukov played in 16 games with the Ice Flyers, totaling eight shots on goal and 15 penalty minutes. Roanoke will be Kostiukov's fifth SPHL team in two years.

The Rivermen are on the road this Friday to close out 2021 with a trip to Evansville, Indiana to face the Thunderbolts. They will then be back home at Carver Arena on Saturday and Sunday, January 1 and 2, against Evansville. The Rivermen will be giving away team jerseys to the first 500 kids to come to the game on Saturday. On Sunday the Rivermen will host several pregame kids activities and a post-game skate with the team.

