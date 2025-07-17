David Ungerer Slips Coverage, Stands ALONE in Alouettes End Zone
July 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video
Argonauts receiver David Ungerer finds himself wide open in the Montreal end zone to add to Toronto's lead.
