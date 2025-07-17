David Ungerer Slips Coverage, Stands ALONE in Alouettes End Zone

July 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Argonauts receiver David Ungerer finds himself wide open in the Montreal end zone to add to Toronto's lead.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.