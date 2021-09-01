David Robertson Called up to Tampa Bay Rays; Pitched for Rockers in July

David Robertson pitching for the High Point Rockers

HIGH POINT, N.C. - David Robertson, a 12-year Major League veteran who pitched for the High Point Rockers in July, has been called up to the Tampa Bay Rays. Robertson is the second former Rocker to reach MLB this season along with reliever Jake Petricka.

Robertson appeared in two games for the Rockers this season, pitching one inning and picking up the win against Gastonia on July 13 and pitching 1.2 innings vs. Gastonia on July 15. He was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 2.2 innings as a Rocker.

Robertson's appearances were tune-ups for his role on the U.S. Olympic baseball team. The U.S. reached the gold medal game in Tokyo before falling to host Japan 2-0 on August 7 and claiming silver. Robertson made three appearances and recorded a pair of saves for Team USA.

Following his stint in the Atlantic League, Robertson told the media "These guys are good. This is real baseball and it's played at a high level. It's good for me to be here in this atmosphere and to get a feel for what it's like to pitch in real games again."

Robertson signed with Tampa Bay on August 16 and spent two weeks with Durham, Tampa's Class AAA team. He will join the Rays today.

Robertson has pitched 12 years in the Major Leagues and compiled a 53-33 career record with a 2.90 ERA. He has made 661 MLB appearances, all of them in relief, and earned 137 saves. He broke in with the New York Yankees in 2008 after having pitched at the University of Alabama. Robertson spent nine seasons with the Yankees (2008-14, 2017-18) and has also pitched with the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

In 2009, Robertson was a key player in the Yankees' World Series championship, beating the Philadelphia Phillies four games to two. He was the winning pitcher in Game Two of the ALDS, beating Minnesota 4-3. He also posted a 4-3 win in 13 innings over the Los Angeles Angels in the Game Two of the ALCS. Robertson owns a 5-0 career record in the postseason.

In 2011, Robertson, 36, was an American League All-Star and finished 11th in the Cy Young Award voting while compiling a 4-0 record and a 1.08 ERA in 70 appearances for New York.

