Ducks Hold off Revs in Opener, York Rallies Late in Nightcap

September 1, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks and York Revolution split a single admission doubleheader on Tuesday at PeoplesBank Park, with the Ducks defeating the Revolution 6-5 in the opener before falling in the nightcap 7-6. Both games were seven-inning contests.

L.J. Mazzilli opened the scoring in game one with an RBI single in the first inning off Revolution starter Jhoendri Herrera, allowing Steve Lombardozzi to cross the plate. One inning later, Hector Sanchez doubled home Deibinson Romero, and Lombardozzi drove in a pair with a two-base hit of his own to make it 4-0 in favor of the visitors. Four solo home runs by York got them to within a run, but the comeback fell just short as Rob Griswold closed things out in the seventh for his second save in as many games.

Long Island starting pitcher Brendan Feldmann (5-3) registered the victory, allowing four runs on eight hits (three home runs) in five innings pitched, striking out five. Herrera (2-2) suffered the loss, surrendering five runs on five hits in four and one-thirds innings of work, walking five while striking out two and tossing a wild pitch.

The Flock sent ten batters to the plate in the second inning of game two versus York starter Duke von Schamann and scored six times in the process to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 6-1 advantage as Daniel Fields and Lombardozzi chipped in with Fields cracking a two-run home run to right and Lombardozzi collecting a bases-clearing three-run double. The Revs would chip away against Ducks starter Joe Iorio to get to within 6-5 as the right-hander was lifted for reliever Brady Dragmire with two down in the fifth. York went ahead for good with two runs in the last of the sixth off losing pitcher Dylan Peiffer (0-1) with the lead run coming across thanks to a run-scoring fielder's choice from Carlos Franco that scored Jack Kenley. Jim Fuller would shut the door in the seventh for his Atlantic League best 20th save of the season, making a winner out of Alberto Rodriguez (4-3). Neither starter factored in the game's final outcome as Iorio gave up five runs on seven hits (two home runs) in four and one-third innings on the mound, walking four and striking out six, while von Schamann surrendered six runs on nine hits (one home run) over five and one-third innings on the bump, walking and striking out a pair.

The Ducks and Revolution conclude their three-game series at PeoplesBank Park on Thursday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Left-hander Darin Downs (2-4, 4.84) gets the call for the Flock against York right-hander Joey Lara (1-2, 9.13). Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 3, to begin a four-game Labor Day Weekend wraparound series with the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Action Posters, courtesy of Newsday. It's a Flash Sale Friday as well! From 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, fans will have the opportunity to receive a special ticket offer for a future Ducks game. This exclusive deal is available by phone only at (631) 940-TIXX.Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

