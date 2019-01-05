Dashers Earn Weekend Split with 5-2 Win

The Danville Dashers caught their footing and grabbed a strong win at home against the Port Huron Prowlers on Saturday night at the David S. Palmer Arena. The Dashers had dropped a neck-and-neck 3-2 game last night at home against the Prowlers, but avoided the dreaded ten-game losing streak with a win on home ice.

The Dashers attack looked like a team rejuvenated, with recent acquisitions Cody Oaks, Nathan Campbell, and Levi Armstrong all making impacts throughout the game. The Dashers started out strong behind this revived attack, with Eric Masters finding the net halfway through the first period after a Patrik Zilak poke check kept the puck onside in Port Huron territory, and Justin Brausen found Masters in the slot. Masters made quick work of the open opportunity, and the Dashers took an early lead.

Matt Kaludis had his "Game of the Season" so far in this game, many times stopping a goal-hungry Prowlers attack with acrobatic saves of screened shots and key puck wins. HE would let just two in on the night and would stop a total of 46 shots, keeping the Dashers in the game.

Kaludis would let up the first of two Prowler goals, as Austin Fetterly found the back of the net after firing home a third rebound after two shots from Jonathon Juliano and Shea Carey were stopped by the Dashers netminder with five minutes left in the first period.

It wasn't long however before Danville answered again and retook the lead off of Cody Oakes first Dasher goal and first goal in the FHL after a short-lived stint with the Carolina Thunderbirds. On the weekend he proved to be a valuable acquisition for the Dashers as he created many offensive opportunities for Danville. Oakes took advantage of great Dasher build-up play and fired home after a beautiful passing combination from Nathan Campbell and Levi Armstrong.

Danville continued to add to their lead and made it 3-1 as starting center Patrik Zilak found the back of the net off assists from Justin Brausen and player-coach Dustin Henning. Zilak took advantage of a great pass into the slot and fired home past Corey Simons much to the delight of the Dasher crowd. Zilak picked up his first goal on the season to pair with seven assists, giving him nine points in 12 games with the Dashers.

Port Huron narrowed the gap with a power play goal as they beat goaltender Matt Kaludis for what would prove to be the final team on the night as a Matt Robertson slapshot found its way through the defense and past Kaludis, who was well-screened by a Port Huron attacker.

It felt like the tide may turn in favor of the Prowlers, who had large puck possession in Danville's offensive third. That feeling was short lived, however, as Justin Brausen found the back of the net with a top-shelf shot beating Simons to his glove-side to put the Dashers back up by two.

The night got even better from there for the 955 Dasher faithful as Patrik Zilak strengthened the Dasher lead, extending the Dashers advantage to three goals as Zilak picked up his second goal of the night and season. Alex Basey and Dustin Henning picked up assists on Zilak's second goal, giving Alex Basey a point in his return after a six-game suspension, and Brausen his third point on the night.

The stars for the night (in order) were Matt Kaludis (46/48 Shots Saved), Justin Brausen (1G, 2A), and Patrik Zilak (2G, 1A). The Dashers travel for the next few weeks, going to Carolina for a two-game series on the road next weekend, before going on to face Mentor the following weekend. The Dashers will return to the David S. Palmer Arena for to face Port Huron again on 70s night.

