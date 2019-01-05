Thunderbirds Roundup

January 5, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





LOAD THE CANNAN: NORTH CAROLINA NATIVE SIGNS WITH THUNDERBIRDS

Elmira, NY - The Carolina Thunderbirds are announcing the signing of Joe Cannan after the team claimed him off of waivers Saturday morning.

Cannan has appeared in eight games during the 2018-19 season, all with the Elmira Enforcers. In his FHL career, Cannan has played in 49 games with no points and has racked up 258 penalty minutes.

Cannan is a native of Charlotte and attended Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte to play four years of ACHA hockey prior to turning pro.

In a corresponding move the Thunderbirds have released Nick Metcalfe on waivers.

Cannan is expected to be in the lineup tonight against the Watertown Wolves. Puck drop is at 7:30 at the Watertown Municipal Ice Arena.

PARGAC NAMED ROOKIE OF THE MONTH BY FHL

Winston-Salem, NC - The Federal Hockey League released it's monthly awards for December on Friday and Carolina's Jiri Pargac was named Rookie of the Month by the league.

Pargac, a native of Novy Jicin in the Czech Republic, earned the award with a 10 goal and 18 point effort effort over 11 games played during December. After returning to the lineup December 7th from an injury and accumulating no points, Pargac then went on a tear registering points in the next 10 games straight including back-to-back multi goal games against Mentor on December 28 and 29.

Pargac finished the month on a 10-game point streak, a 4-game goal streak, and six goals and nine points over his last four games. Pargac also notched two game winning goals in December, both coming against the Elmira Enforcers.

Pargac is the second monthly award winner the Thunderbirds have had this season. Henry Dill won goaltender of the month for the month of November.

PAVLAS NAMED FHL GOALTENDER OF THE MONTH FOR DECEMBER

Winston-Salem, NC - The Federal Hockey League released it's monthly awards for December on Friday and Carolina's Christian Pavlas was named Goaltender of the Month by the league. this is the second consecutive month the Thunderbirds have taken home this award.

Pavlas, a native of Bratislava in Slovakia, posted a 1.75 GAA and a .931 save percentage over the 11 games he appeared in this month with a 10-0-0-0 record to match.

Pavlas' 10 wins this month add on to his streak that sees him recording 12 wins over his last 12 starts.

In the month of December, Pavlas recorded two shutouts both against the Elmira Enforcers on back-to-back nights. As part of that back-to-back shutout effort (which was an FHL first) he also put up a scoreless streak of 164:13. That is also an FHL record.

Pavlas also notched an assist in the December 28th game against Mentor.

Pavlas is the third Thunderbird to be awarded with a monthly honor by the FHL this season. Henry Dill (Goaltender of the Month, November) and Jiri Pargac (Rookie of the Month, December) were the others.

