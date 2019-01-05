Thunderbirds Take Game with 3rd Period Surge

Carolina extended their winning to 13 after besting the Watertown Wolves at the Watertown Municipal Arena, ending the Wolves winning streak at 4.

A scoreless first period saw Carolina's Joe Cannan in two different fights. Chase Tippin was the first scrap with Cannan just thirty seconds into the game. Christian Whitcomb went the second round with Cannan at the 10:00 mark.

The scoreless second period also saw the ejection of Cannan after earning his third 5-minute major. His final penalty was for high-sticking.

The lamps came alive in the third period. Carolina's first goal came from Josh Pietrantonio just eleven seconds in to the period. Tyler Gjurich tied the game up a minute and twenty seconds later off a rebound from Kyle Powell's deflected puck. Carolina's remaining goals came from Everett Thompson, Jiri Pargac, Petr Panacek, and Josh Pietrantonio respectively.

Carolina's Pietrantonio and Jiri Pargac earned first and second stars of the game respectively. Gjurich's lone goal for the Wolves earned him the third star of the game.

