Dash Bats Stifled in 5-2 Loss against Hickory

April 11, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Winston-Salem dropped the series finale against Hickory 5-2, and now look ahead to next week's series against Greensboro.

Neither team could get on the board through the first two innings, until the Crawdads got things rolling in the third. Frainyer Chavez kicked things off with a single back up the middle, while Evan Carter and Aaraon Zavala walked behind him to load the bases. Chase Solesky found himself in a real tight spot with the bases loaded and nobody out, but got Thomas Saggese to ground into a double play. That plated Chavez, and then Solesky got out of the inning without allowing another run.

After the Dash were sent down in order in the third, Hickory got to work quickly in the top of the fourth. Chris Seise singled into left to lead off the inning, and advanced to third base on a throwing error. The following batter Jake Guenther laced a ball into right field, driving in Seise. Next up was Scott Kapers, and he blasted a first-pitch, two-run homer into left field to give the Crawdads a a 4-0 lead.

Winston-Salem struck back in the home half of the fourth, off the hot bat of Bryan Ramos**.** With one man gone in the frame, Ramos unloaded on a ball for a 420 foot home run to left-center, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

More offense came in the sixth inning, off the bat of Chris Seise. He fell behind 0-2, fouled a pitch off, and then demolished a ball over the batters eye in center field. That bomb was tracked at 107 miles per hour off the bat, and traveled 442 feet.

DJ Burt got a run back for the Dash in his first game this season, when he drove in Luis Mieses on a clean single into center field. That would be all the scoring for Winston-Salem, as the Crawdads bullpen shut things down the rest of the way, for a 5-2 Hickory win. Josh Smith earned the win in relief, Eudrys Manon locked down the save, and Chase Solesky was saddled with the loss.

Winston-Salem welcomes Greensboro into Truist Stadium on Tuesday, while Hickory hosts Bowling Green.

