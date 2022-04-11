Home Runs for Heroes Reaches Half-Million in Donations

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - When DJ Stewart homered on Saturday onto the grass berm above the left field wall at ShoreTown Ballpark, it meant far more than the first BlueClaws home run of the year, and Stewart's 16th professional home run. This particular blast brought OceanFirst Foundation's donations to $500,000 in the history of the Home Runs for Heroes Program.

Home Runs for Heroes, which began in 2009, pairs military-based non-profit charities and charitable programs with each of the nine innings in a game. Each BlueClaws home run hit at ShoreTown Ballpark means a $1,000 donation for the corresponding organization(s). Since select innings have multiple organizations tied in, some home runs, including Stewart's on Saturday, generate $2,000 in donations.

"OceanFirst Foundation is excited to be back for a 14th season of Home Runs for Heroes alongside our long-time partners - the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and Townsquare Media. This year, we have 14 amazing charity partners that serve our nation's military heroes and veterans in times of need," said Katherine Durante, Executive Director of the OceanFirst Foundation. "We are honored to be able to give back to our heroes through this program and wish the BlueClaws another record-breaking season!"

Stewart's home run came in the fourth inning, raising $1,000 each for both Chariot Riders and the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II Memorial Fund.

"On behalf of Townsquare Media and its shore radio stations (92.7 WOBM, 94.3 The Point, 105.7 The Hawk, Cat Country 96.7/104.1) as well as our Shore Sports Network we are honored to be part of this program again," said Kevin Williams, Director of the Shore Sports Network. "Home Runs for Heroes not only provides financial support for these amazing organizations but it allows them to have a greater presence in the community so the public is aware of what they do for former and active duty military members and their families."

Entering this year, OceanFirst Foundation had donated $499,000, including over $90,000 last year alone when the BlueClaws hit a franchise record 52 longballs at home

This year's participating charities are as follows:

1st Inning - American National Red Cross

2nd Inning - Army Emergency Relief

3rd Inning - Catholic Charities (Diocese of Trenton), Ma Deuce Deuce

4th Inning - Chariot Riders, Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II Memorial Fund

5th Inning - Vetwork, Navy-Marine Corps Relief

6th Inning - National Guard State Family Readiness Council, GI Go Fund

7th Inning - Cape May Coast Guard Foundation, Jewish Federation of Southern Ocean County

8th Inning - Deborah Hospital Foundation

9th Inning (and Extras) - Homes for All

"Military organizations and programs are of such high importance to the BlueClaws, and we're proud to be a part of this program," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "When the BlueClaws hit home runs here at ShoreTown Ballpark, they don't just help our team win, but they provide material support to our military heroes. Here's to a summer of home runs!"

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Since their 2001 inception, they have drawn over 7.8 million fans. In 2018, the team added the Manasquan Bank Mini Golf course and boardwalk games to the offerings. They re-branded to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws heading into the 2021 season.

