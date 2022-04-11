Blue Rocks Take Series Finale against Brooklyn

The Wilmington Blue Rocks (2-1) have completed their first series of the 2022 season on top as they defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones (1-2) 4-1 in their third meeting of the weekend.

After their Opening Day doubleheader in which they split with the Cyclones, both teams were up bright and early for their afternoon matchup.

Wilmington got off to a hot start offensively as Jordy Barley hit a lead off triple, which was only the beginning of the hitting clinic they would put on in the bottom of the first inning.

Despite the fact Brooklyn's starter Carlos O'Campo only pitched one-third of an inning, he would give up four hits and three earned runs before leaving the mound. Those three runs would give Wilmington a 3-0 lead that would last a majority of the game.

Starting on the mound for the Blue Rocks was Jake Irvin, who hadn't pitched since 2019 due to an injury.

In his 2022 debut, he would give Wilmington a solid three innings, where he struck out four batters and gave up only three hits. The bullpen, which included Carlos Romero who was credited with the win, would continue the team's strong pitching performance throughout the rest of the day.

After seven straight innings of scoreless baseball, the Blue Rocks would add an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when the Cyclones fumbled an attempted double-play which allowed Yasel Antuna to score and Wilmington to take their lead to 4-0.

The Cyclones did score a run in what looked to be a late ninth inning rally, but it wasn't enough as Wilmington picked up the win.

